Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Decreased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 108,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,246. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.32) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.83) to GBX 2,860 ($35.57) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

