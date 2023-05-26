Request Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Request has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $85.82 million and approximately $977,814.89 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,790.35 or 1.00045071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08452036 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,024,660.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

