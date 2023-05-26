Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0854 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Request has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $85.43 million and approximately $833,258.52 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,741.98 or 1.00031875 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08452036 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,024,660.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

