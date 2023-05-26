Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of RVLV opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $33.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Revolve Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.