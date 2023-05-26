Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Revolve Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Stories

