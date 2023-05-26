ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 102,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

