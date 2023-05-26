RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $254.63, but opened at $243.74. RH shares last traded at $240.02, with a volume of 503,746 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

RH Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

