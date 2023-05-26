Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.88. 232,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 640,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $920.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

