Ric Smith Sells 115,752 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $52,888.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,042. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

