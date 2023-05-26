Robert W. Baird Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $125.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of WSM opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.