Robert W. Baird Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $125.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.31.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

