Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 7,181 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $285,947.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,868,258.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62.
- On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
