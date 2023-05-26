Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 7,181 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $285,947.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,868,258.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62.

On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $877,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.2% in the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 16.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.