Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Lifted by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,640 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 5.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.14% of Roblox worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. 1,948,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,585,968. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,142 shares of company stock valued at $54,338,014 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.