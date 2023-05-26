Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 2,083,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,526,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,410 shares of company stock worth $589,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,702,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

