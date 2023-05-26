Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

