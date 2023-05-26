Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

