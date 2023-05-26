Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMGet Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 677,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,336,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Rumble Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.