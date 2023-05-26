Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.48.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

