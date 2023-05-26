Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

