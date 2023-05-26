Sabre Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 11,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 4,840 put options.

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 5,773,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

