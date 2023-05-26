Sabre Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 11,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 4,840 put options.
Sabre Stock Performance
Sabre stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 5,773,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.81.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
