Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 406.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Saipem Trading Down 6.1 %

SAPMY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,086. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Get Saipem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Saipem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.