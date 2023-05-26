SALT (SALT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,069.38

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $11,069.38 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,741.98 or 1.00031875 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03225273 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,700.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

