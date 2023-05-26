Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,296 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE F traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 56,420,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,362,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

