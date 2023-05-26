Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

OHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.86. 245,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

