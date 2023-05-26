Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares by 322.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,232,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA CHAD remained flat at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (CHAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. CHAD was launched on Jun 17, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

