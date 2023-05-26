Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 4,166 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 141,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

