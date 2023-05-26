Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 589 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $9.31 on Friday, reaching $467.37. 69,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,367. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

