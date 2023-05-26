Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

