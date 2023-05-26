Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 862,191 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

