Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.90 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and $2,208.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,350,050,033 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,415,011 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

