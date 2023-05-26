Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SARTF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $540.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $284.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.82. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

