Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SARTF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $540.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $284.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.82. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.