SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 30,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,888. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

