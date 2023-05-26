SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 30,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,888. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
