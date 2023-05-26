Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647,857 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.18% of H&R Block worth $65,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after acquiring an additional 751,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in H&R Block by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,395,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.2 %

HRB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $30.27. 73,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

