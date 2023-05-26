Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 100,693 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $75,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

