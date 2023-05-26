Schroder Investment Management Group Has $55.02 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.15% of Eagle Materials worth $55,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

