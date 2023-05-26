Schroder Investment Management Group Has $57.52 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,210 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $57,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

