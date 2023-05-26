Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 33,105 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,105 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $58,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.16. 44,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,965. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

