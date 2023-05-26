Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,178,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

