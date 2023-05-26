Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 349,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,198. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $70.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

