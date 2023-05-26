Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 7.66% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $706,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 84,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.37. 100,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,021. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

