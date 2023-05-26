Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 595,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,497. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

