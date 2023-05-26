Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Lifted by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 43,580 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 9.7% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

SE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 4,637,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

