SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 96.7% in May

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the April 30th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

About SeaChange International

Shares of SEAC stock remained flat at $8.16 during trading hours on Friday. 11,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590. The company has a market cap of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.