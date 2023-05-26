Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $12,623.84 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00129173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00062028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025074 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003766 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00419069 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,409.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

