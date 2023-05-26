Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Insider Buys £39,200 in Stock

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Rating) insider Harin Thaker purchased 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($48,756.22).

Shares of Secure Property Development & Investment stock opened at GBX 5.63 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.74. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £7.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

