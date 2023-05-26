SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 6.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 50,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. Barclays cut their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 103,917 shares of company stock valued at $882,969 over the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

