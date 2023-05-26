Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

