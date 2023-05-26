Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,914 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of CF Industries worth $63,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 422,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

