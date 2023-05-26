Sei Investments Co. Buys 46,884 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Ryanair worth $78,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 249,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

