Sei Investments Co. Buys 75,177 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Atmos Energy worth $61,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,008,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,721. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

