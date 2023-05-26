Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,027 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $58,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,023,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. 200,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.34. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.98 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

