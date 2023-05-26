Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $57,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6 %

PH stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.30. 75,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

